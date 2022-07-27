Derry Death Notices - Wednesday 27th July, 2022

DOHERTY (née O'Donnell), Ann- 25th July 2022, beloved wife of the late Danny, loving mother of John, Donna, Karen and Danny, mother-in-law of Jennifer and Alex, devoted grandmother of Danielle and Ben and dear sister of Les and the late Jim, Martin and Bert. Her remains are reposing at her home, 12 Liscannor Park, Foyle Springs and will leave there on Tuesday at 6.30 pm to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

DEERY, Aaron- The death has taken place July 22nd 2022, 74 Sandale Park, Derry. Dearly loved son of Maureen and Paddy Deery, beloved partner of Hannah, much loved brother of Kelvin, Colm, Pearse, Joseph, Liam, Mary and Sinead. Reposing at his home on Monday (July 25th) from 9.30p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (July 27th) at 11.25 am for Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Killenagh, Dunamanagh. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mum, dad, partner, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and family circle. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/steelstown

HENDERSON, James Erwin - July 25th 2022 (suddenly) at his home Knocknakielt Road, Maghera. James Erwin, son of Betty and the late James and much loved brother of Alan, Janet, Heather and Noel. Funeral service in Hamilton’s Funeral Home, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, on Wednesday 27th at 1pm followed by burial in Maghera Presbyterian Church graveyard. House Private. Deeply regretted by his mother, brother, sisters, Uncle Jackie, his wife Maureen and wider family circle.

McANEE, Ann- 23rd July 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 2 Summerhill Park, Belmont, beloved wife of Matt, loving mother of Áine, Edele and Emer, devoted grandmother of Mollie, Conor, Fíanait and Nia and great-grandmother of Corin, darling daughter of the late Cissie and Johnnie McAnee (from Old Deanery Street) and a dear and loving sister of Kathleen, Sean and the late Seamus and Cathal. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her daughter Edele's home, 10 KiIlea Manor, Letterkenny Road at 9:20am on Wednesday 27th July to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks Fold, Sevenoaks, Waterside, BT47 6AL.

McCLOSKEY, Harry - (Claudy) 24 July, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Malachy, Wendy and David, dear brother of May (Harkin), Lena (McLaughlin), Laurence, Colm, Maurice, Jaqueline and the late Ellen (Sherrard.) Late of 22 Creggmount, Claudy, Co Derry and formerly of Columba Park, Foreglen. Harry will repose at his late residence until funeral to St Peter and St Paul's Chapel, Ballymonie for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday. Interment will follow immediately after in adjoining cemetery. NB. THE WAKE IS RESTRICTED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to Marie Curie, c/o Carmel O'Neill, 644 Barnailt Rd., Claudy, BT47 4EA, Co Derry.

BAINBRIDGE, Ronald Geoffrey (Geoff) – 24th July 2022, peacefully at Seabank Residential Home, Ronald Geoffrey (Geoff), formerly of 3 Dhu Varren Park, Portrush. Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy, loving father of Carol, Valerie, Lorna and Donna and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Portrush on Thursday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Wings Appeal C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

ROBINSON (née Nugent) May Ballerin - 24th July 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loving family May R.I.P. late of 347 Mayboy Terrace. Beloved wife of the late Billy; loving mother of Dermot, Sharon (McGilligan), Dympna (McCafferty), Liam, Noelle (Reid) and a much adored Granny and great Granny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brother Edward (Ted) and the entire Robinson and Nugent family circle. Funeral from her late residence, 347 Mayboy Terrace, on Wednesday at 10:20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May’s wake will begin this evening (Monday) at 6:30pm. Family time 10pm to 11am please. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brother Edward (Ted) and the entire Robinson and Nugent family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Kidney Patients Association or Kilrea Health Centre c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5Ql.

MCMULLAN, Samuel (Sammy)- 22nd July 2022 (peacefully) at hospital, Samuel (Sammy), 7 Dunboe Gardens Articlave. Dearly loved husband of Sarah, loving father of Victor, Mervyn, James and Lavinia and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 1.30pm for service in 1st Dunboe Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Burying Ground. amily flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Mountfern Adult Centre or 1st Dunboe Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

ANDERSON (née McKnight), Margaret Adams - July 24th 2022 (peacefully) at her home, 40 Drumeen Road, Moneymore, Margaret Adams (in her 94th year), dearly loved Wife of the late George, much loved Mother of Marie, Alex, Robert (Bobby), Valerie, Pamela, David and Linda, a dear Mother-in-Law of Valerie, Joyce, Billy, Alastair, Kathleen, Liam and the late John, cherished Grandmother of Barbara, John, Thomas, Mark, Deborah, Rachael, Victoria, Georgina, Joseph, Lynn, Andrea, Diane, Wendy, Karen, Rebecca and Michael, a beloved Great Grandmother and dearest Sister of Essie, Marion, Mary, Samuel and the late Robert and Alexander. House private. Funeral from her home on Wednesday, July 27th at 2:15pm (approx.), to Second Moneymore Presbyterian Church for service at 3:00pm, followed by burial in First Moneymore Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Second Moneymore Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.