Peggy McCourt wreath laying ceremony

The family of the the late Republican Eamon 'Peggy' McCourt are holding a wreath laying ceremony at his grave in Derry City Cemetery.
The event is taking place on Sunday, the First Anniversary of Eamon McCourt's death, at 3.00pm.
In a social media post, Eamon's son Eamonn said: “As you all know, my father's First Anniversary is now on Sunday and his family and friends have decided that we will hold a personal wreath laying ceremony at this grave at 3.00pm, where his old friends and comrades will say a few words. Everyone is welcome, whether it is Republican or otherwise.”
Eamon McCourt's grave is at the bottom of Derry City Cemetery, in the new section.
