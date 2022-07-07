County Derry-based Music Academy continues to grow in strength

People’s Bar in Claudy recently hosted the Brady Music Academy for an afternoon appreciating some great music, song and laughter as the academy’s students celebrated their end of term session, which was held on Sunday, June 17.

Over 25 musicians showcased their talents and learning at this event also attended by family, friends and the wider community.

Recently appointed Chairperson of Brady Music Academy, Brian Sturgeon outlined: “The session brings together a fantastic group of students who have remained committed to learning traditional music with the Brady Music Academy.

"Earlier this year many students were learning online from their homes and it’s great now to come together and celebrate the traditional end of year session in person”

Brian continued: “Special thanks to Liam Peoples, proprietor of the Glen Bar, Claudy for hosting the session and providing hospitality.

“Also recognition and appreciation must be given to each and everyone of the students for their continued commitment to music, the skilled tutors for their leadership, and also support received from Derry City & Strabane District Council, John Mitchells GAC and Cumber House.”

Since it was established the Brady Music Academy has continued to grow and nourish the talent providing an array of music lessons (including Harp, guitar, banjo, tin whistle etc) support for beginner and improvers both in person and online, as well as hosting regular music sessions for the community and entertainment for private events and receptions.

For further information, details of future sessions and new Autumn classes organised by the Brady Music Academy will be available through the Facebook page.