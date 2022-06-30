Councillor 'actively engaging' with bonfire builders

Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Ryan McCready (Ulster Unionist Party) has "actively engaged" with representatives from the Clooney Estate Bonfire building team.

Speaking to Derry Now, Cllr McCready said: "I believe in the freedom to express culture, irrespective of the persuasion. I acknowledge the history that bonfires play within the community and take note to the large degree of effort and time that goes into these.

"However, I also acknowledge the concerns pertaining to public safety and environmental impacts of burning tyres.

"Due to these concerns, I have actively engaged with representatives from the Clooney Estate Bonfire building team. We discussed the implications of the above concerns and are exploring all options on how to manage this situation for example, to try and exchange the tyres for materials that is more sustainable, for example, wood. Whilst I understand this is not a perfect solution, however it is a workable start point.

"So whilst, it's easy to come on social media and condemn things, I believe in meaningful engagement and more engagement within the community to come to a resolution," said Cllr McCready.