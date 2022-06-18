Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 18th June, 2022

BRADLEY, Paul - 17th June 2022 - beloved son of the late Gerry and Joyce (Carnhill), father of Megan, loving brother of Martin, Margie, Sharon, Gerald, Ann-Marie, Debbie and the late Richard and a much loved uncle. Funeral from sister’s home, 283 Carnhill, on Sunday at 12o’clock for 12.30pm Funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CRAWFORD, Sadie - 17th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Longfield Care Home, Eglinton, formerly of Tullymore Road, Currynieran and Ballybogie Road, Ardmore, beloved daughter of the late John and Sarah Crawford, dear aunt to John (Massachusetts, USA) and cousin to Maureen (Lytham St. Anne's), Gillian, John, Tony and Margaret (Derry). Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton from 5.00pm to 6.30pm on Saturday, 18th June. Her remains will then be removed from there to St. Mary's Church, Ardmore. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, 19th June at 10o’clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary intercede for her.

FERGUSON, Gerard - 16th June 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 59 Earhart Park, beloved husband of Cathy, loving father of Liam, Leona, Charlene, Geraldine, Carina and Gerard, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, darling son of Peggy and the late Sean and a dear and loving brother of Seamus, Yvonne, Noel, Don, Maura and the late Margaret. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, 19th June at 10.20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCALLION (nee Smith), Maureen - 16th June 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 58 Drumleck Drive, Steelstown, Derry surrounded by her loving family in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Michael R.I.P. Loving mother of Pauline, Colum, Michael, Veronica, Majella, Maureen, and the late Jean, and Peter R.I.P. a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dear sister of Frances, Eddie, and the late Connie Smith R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all her family circle and friends. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.35am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Steelstown followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Search and Rescue 20 Victoria Rd, Derry. BT 47 2AB. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SIMPSON (nee Boyle), Rhonda - 17th June, 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 92nd year, dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim), “Waterside house”, 27 Derrygarve Park, Castledawson, much loved and devoted mother of Keith, Colin, Niall, Shauna (Tennyson), Wesley, Glenda (Macdonald) and the late Dennis, dear mother-in-law of Gail, Jane, Noel and Rick, loving grandmother of Jack, Robert, Mark, Sonny, Brent, Demi, Aidan and Miss Ava and dearest sister of the late Hubert. House and funeral strictly private at Rhoda’s own request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Seamen’s Christian Friend Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her family and the entire family circle.