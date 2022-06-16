Search

16 Jun 2022

Derry man offering free wake services for families in need

"There comes a day in everyone's life that you just need a bit of help"

Jay bought three marquees, plenty of chairs and tables, cups and spoons and large bins etc and will be offering a free service to any wake house

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

16 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Derry man, Jay Devine, has recently purchased three large marquees and a large amount of supplies required for a wake service and is set to offer the service free of charge to those in the area who need a little extra help.

Jay, who runs a successful bouncy castle business and now resides in Donegal, said he wants to help families during their time of need.

Jay said: "There comes a day in everyone's life that you just need a bit of help or a friend and there is no better time to help someone than at the death of a loved one.

"I bought three marquees, plenty of chairs and tables, cups and spoons and large bins etc and I will be offering a free service to any wake house.

"These items will be completely free and delivered and set up. If I can take that little bit of hassle away from someone I will since I cover most areas with bouncy castles I may as well do the same with this service as well."

Jay is hoping to be available to families who need his free service by the end of summer. He understands the stress that can be placed upon families after the death of a loved one.

Jay continued: "Sometimes just the hassle of getting someone with a van is hard enough, never mind anything else.

"This new service will start fully at the end of the summer when I'm not as busy with castles. It's good to keep busy for my own mental health and that's why I'm doing this.

"If anyone needs this service from now on, don't be scared to ask."

You can contact Jay via his company Partyline Bouncy Castles on 07895 209788.

