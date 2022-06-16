Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 16th June, 2022

BOYLE, Carol - 14th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved partner of Ivan, loving mother of Kelsey, Alisha and Charlie-Marie, much-loved friend of Lorraine and Joanne. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, 18th June at her late home, 75A Heron Way, Clooney at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Carol will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

GILLILAND, William James (Jim) - 15th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, a loving and dearly loved husband of Voilet, loving brother of Kathleen, Ruby, Lily, Hugh, Thomas and the late Andy, May and Doreen. Funeral Service will take place at his late home 12 Ross Bay, Derry on Friday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Banagher Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family Flowers only please, Donations in lieu of Flowers to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church C/O Liz Jackson, 4 Glenabbey Cottages, Derry BT48 8LP or The Rainbow Rehoming Centre, Eglinton, BT47 3AF.

HARVEY (nee Downey), Eveleen - 14th June 2022 - (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Stevie (Muff, Co. Donegal) and adored mother of Kealan and Ali, loving nanny of Katie, Enna and Conor. Deeply regretted by daughter-in-law Sandra, son-in-law Denis, her sisters Angela and Carmel, her brothers Gerry, John, Kevin and Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her sister Angela's home, 33 Shandon Park, Derry from 6.00pm this evening (Thursday). Funeral leaving there at 10.30am on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if preferred, to Alzheimer’s Society NI, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Derry. St. Martin pray for her. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at: https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn.

McGILLIGAN, Patrick (Paddy) (Ballerin) - 14th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Len; loving father of Olivia and cherished Granda of Emmet, Tara, Aaron, Aidan and Tiernan, son of the late James and Annie and brother of the late Annie T and Jimmy. Funeral from his late residence, 28 Coolnasillagh Road, on Friday at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s Support NI (Dalriada Branch) c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5Ql.

YOUNG (nee McGowan), Ruth Elizabeth Roberta - 15 June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family after a short illness) dearly beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Lesley, William, Gordon, Darren and Ryan, loving mother-in-law of Rachel, Caroline and Kerri, adored granny of Jordan, Sophie, Amy, James, Rihanna, Emily, Jessie, Darci, John, Alfie and Anna, dearest daughter of Dorothy and the late George. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 27, Curryfree Road, Waterside BT47 3UH on Friday, 17th June at 2.00pm followed by burial in St. Michael's Burial Ground, Donemana. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheque made payable to W. H. & S. C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital (I.C.U.) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family.