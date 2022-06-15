Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 15th June, 2022

CROCKETT, Gerald (Doc) - 14th June 2022 - (suddenly) at his home, Lavery Fold, beloved husband of the late Margaret (Doyle), loving father of Shauna, Megan and the late Sister Clare. Much loved grandfather of Cahir, Lily, Kayleigh, Maisy, Sadie and Andi, father in law of Andrew and Daniel, beloved son of the late Peggy and Ken, much loved brother of Ken, Martin, John and the Late Collette, June, Margaret and Debbie. Funeral from his daughter Shauna's home, 212 Bishop Street on Friday, 17th June at 11.00am to St Columba’s Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him. Sister Clare intercede for him.

McCARTNEY, John - 31st May 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital surrounded by his loving family, Reading and formerly Drumsurn, beloved husband of Maureen (née Mullan, Glenullin) and loving father of Dan and Sophie, son of the late Jim and Maura and dear brother of Nuala, Florence and the late Raymond, Charlie, his twin brother James and Colette. John will be reposing in the McCartney family home, 12 Mill Road, Drumsurn, BT49 0NN from 4.00pm today (Wednesday). Everyone welcome to call. Funeral from above on Thursday at 1.15pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Matthew’s Church, Drumsurn. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Joseph the worker pray for him. Deeply regretted by the entire McCartney and Mullan family circle. Family flowers only please.

McCLOSKEY, Pamela (Pam) - 13th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Clondermott Park, beloved wife of the late John and a dear and loving mother and grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Viewing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) from 11.00am to 1.00pm. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Friday at 10.00am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 1.00pm. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Friends Of Altnagelvin Hospital (Ward 40) C/o. Brian Moran, Altnagelvin Trust, Headquarters, MDEC Building, Glenshane Road, BT47 5YN.

McCOURT (nee McCloskey), Angela - 11th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Ruairi, Conor and Emmett, devoted grandmother of Sophie, Danaé, Luke and Georgia, daughter of the late Greta and Walter Marcum, (Ex. U.S. Navy), dear and loving sister to all her brothers and sisters and a dear auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving her home, 2 Earhart Park, at 9.20am on Friday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake on Wednesday (15th) and Thursday (16th) from 11.00am to 6.00pm and from 7.00pm to 10.00pm. St. Anthony pray for her.

STEVENSON, John - 13th June 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 4 Elmwood Street, beloved husband of the late Sadie, loving father of John, Breideen and Mairead, devoted grandfather of David, Kaiden, Aaron, Callum and Lewis, dear father-in-law to Liam and Colm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the Stevenson and Curran families. Funeral leaving his daughter Mairead’s home, 39 Hatmore Park, on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

TELFORD, Eileen - 14th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, late of Trinity House Care Home, Garvagh, beloved wife of the late Frankie, much loved sister of Adelaide and the late Robert, Jean, Liz, Alec, William, Meta and Kathleen, and a loving aunt. Service of Thanksgiving in Wades Funeral Home on Friday at 11.00am, followed by interment afterwards in Coleraine Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Trinity Care Home, Garvagh, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.