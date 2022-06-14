Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 14th June, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Betha - 12th June 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Cornfield Care Centre, formerly of Castlerock and Ballykelly, much loved wife of the late Willie, loving Mother of Jayne, Melissa, Noeleen, Aaron, mother in law of Richard, Gary and Anna, devoted grandmother of David Sarah, Phillip, Adam, Owen, Molly, Jonathan, James, Liam, Conor, Georgie, great grandmother of Jacob, Lucie, Bella and Finn. House private, All welcome at the funeral today (Tuesday) at 1.00pm in First Dunboe Presbyterian Church, Castlerock followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

JOHNSTON (nee Shiels), Ann - 12th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Michael, formerly of Bard's Hill, loving mother of Paul, Christopher, Gary, Martin, Michelle, Darren and the late Angela, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Jim, Johnny, Frankie, Daniel, Roisin, Teresa and the late Moira, Liam, Micheal and Margaret. Funeral from her son Christopher's home, 44 Knockwellan Park, on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family time from 10.00pm to 12noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

KELLY (nee O’Kane), Bede - 13th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, late of 26 Chapel Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Denis and loving mother of Peter (Edel), Rhonda (Fiacre), Barbara (Brian), and Conall (Leona).

Loved dearly by all her grandchildren, dear sister of Maureen Donaghy and the late Jim R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, family and friends welcome. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral will leave her late residence on Wednesday, 15th June leaving at 2.45pm for 3.00pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her. St Martin pray for her.

McELDOWNEY (nee Love), Claire - 10th June 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, (Kilrea and formerly Lissan, Enniskillen) beloved wife of Michael (Mick), dear daughter of the late Maureen and Patrick and dear sister of Michael, John, and the late Philomena, Dympna, Paul, Joe, Tom, Gerry, Kathleen, Connie, Ann and Teresa. Claire is reposing in her own residence today (Tuesday). House private please. Funeral from her late residence, 199 Edenbane Road, on Wednesday at 11.20am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by the McEldowney and Love family circle, her friends and neighbours.

McGINNIS, Doreen - 11th June 11th 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice in her 76th year, late of 4 Taylor Park, Limavady. Beloved wife of the late Crawford, loving mother of Gary, mother in law to Linda and granny to her precious Eva, dear sister of Lorna, Irene and Ken. At Doreen's request, house will remain strictly private. Funeral Service will be held in First Limavady Presbyterian Church today (Tuesday) at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice, and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McMONAGLE (nee McColgan), Kafhleen - 11th June 2022 - (peacefully) in the loving care of Templemoyle Nursing Home, Eglinton, beloved wife of the late John, 29 Park Avenue, devoted and loving mother of Anne Devine and Gary McMonagle and much loved granny of Alicia, Matthew, David, Andrew and Gillian. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 63 Westlake, today (Tuesday) at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Templemoyle Nursing Home (Resident’s Comfort Fund). Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.