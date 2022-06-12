Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 12th June, 2022

BRENNAN (nee McGinley), Rosaleen - 10th June 2022 - beloved wife of George, 70 Coney Road, Culmore, loving mother of Owen, Martha, George and the late Geraldine, mother-in-law of Gail, Eamon and Rose, much loved grandmother of Julie, Michelle, Elaine, Edward, Robert, Katie, Sarah and Georgia, a cherished great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Willie, Eileen, Ruby, Jim, Joe, Bobby and John. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Deanfield Care Home (Patient’s Comfort Fund), C/o Mrs Joy McLaughlin, Manager, Deanfield Care Home, Limavady Road, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6HY. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

CALLAN (nee Dolan), Mary - 11th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Culmore Manor, in her 100th year, beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother to Marie and Gay, devoted granny to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, 9 Edanmount Park, on Monday, 13th June at 12.50pm to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. Go dtreoraí na haingil isteach sna flaithis í.

DONNELL, John (Ian) - 10th June 2022 - (carpet fitter) (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital much loved partner of Janice and the late Lorraine Campbell, loving brother of James and Anne, a dear brother-in-law of Jack and Eleanor, Robert and Jean, Jeanette, Catherine and Wesley Funeral leaving his late home, 62 Lincoln Court, Waterside on Monday at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Donaheady Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only donations, in lieu if desired to Donaheady Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Renee Donaghty, “ Mountcastle “ 159, Duncastle Road, Donemana, Strabane, Co Tyrone BT82 0TW. Black Man’s funeral by Ian’s request (Sir Knights Regalia to be worn). Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his many friends and the entire family circle. Resting where no shadows fall.

LOGUE, Patricia (Pat) - 9th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, PATRICIA, late of Miller Street, formerly of Westland Street, loving mother of Ruairi and Janine, devoted grandmother of Kaelib, Bella, Joni and Jonathan, dear mother-in-law to Jonathan and Meadhbh. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Jean, loving sister of Majella, Noel, Stephen and the late Monica, Hugh, Ciaran and Dolores and a dear and loving aunt. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her son Ruairi’s home, 81 Victoria Gate, on Monday at 9.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake for family and close friends only from 11.00 am to 7.00pm on Saturday and 12.00noon to 6.00pm on Sunday. House private at all other times. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCARRON, Sean - 10th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Frances, loving father of Sean, Alison, Paul, Stephen and Barry, devoted grandfather of Kirstie, Aaron, Orla, Emma, Callum, Kirstain, Bailey, Harley, Sean, Jamie and the late Ellie and a loving great-grandfather, dear father-in-law to Stephen, Michelle, Lauren and Natalie, loving brother of Owen, Margaret, Martin and the late George. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 41 Greenwalk, on Tuesday at 9.30am. To St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Macmillan Cancer Support, 5A Stirling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Our Lady Of Knock pray for him.

RAMOS, Miguel - 9th June 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Heron Way, Derry, beloved son of Emilio and Branca, loving father of Georgia, dear brother of Victor, Frederico, Adérito, Ana, Nazaré, Emilia, Alexandra, dear grandson of Madalena Miguel. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law Marisa and Luiana, brother-in-law Pedro and his nieces and nephews. Miguel will repose in St Mary's church, Creggan overnight this evening (Sunday). Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 13th June at 10.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.