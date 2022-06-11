Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 11th June, 2022

DEVINE, William (Willie) (Claudy) - 9th June, 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Mary (O'Kane), Margaret (Carlin), Carmel (Carlin), Eamon, Colm and the late Liam: father in law of Fergal, Martin and Alison: greatly loved grandad of Ailish, Rory, Emma, Megan, Edel, Tommy, Laura and Ethan and loving great grandad of Cayden, Aaron, Fintan and Meabh: Very dear brother of Sister Elizabeth, Phonsie (Paddy), and the late James, Tommy, Mary, Teresa and John. Late of 256A Sallowilly Rd., (Claudy), Killaloo, Co Derry and formerly of Church Street, Claudy. Funeral from his late home to St Patrick's Church Claudy tomorrow (Sunday) for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. In awareness of Covid and for everyone's safety, the home will be strictly private to immediate family and close friends only. Please note: Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to St Vincent De Paul, Claudy Chapter.

GALLAHER, Paul (Sammy) - 10th June 2022 - (peacefully) formerly of 65, Lilac Avenue, Aghanloo, Limavady, beloved son of the late Moira and John, much loved brother of Shane and the late Kieran and brother in law of Marie and Joanne, loving uncle of Jack and Ben, cherished grandson of the late John and Mary (O’ Hara). Paul’s remains are reposing at the home of his brother and sister in law, Shane and Marie Gallaher (24, Garvagh Blane Road, Aghyaran BT81 7UY). Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. St. Pio pray for him.

GEOGHEGAN (nee O'Kane), Mary - 9th June 2022 - beloved wife of the late Ned, 34 St. Canice’s Park, Eglinton, loving mother of Mark, Liam, Fiona and the late John, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Nan, Patricia, Bridie and the late Celine. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

IRWIN, Lenny - 9th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by all of his loving family, late of 38 Glengalliagh Park, beloved husband of Yvonne, devoted father of Lynn, Catriona and Paul, loving step-father of Michelle, David and Charlene, a precious and much loved granda to all of his grandchildren, dearest son of Margaret and the late Leonard, a much loved brother and brother-in-law. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Lenny's remains will be reposing at his late residence, 38 Glengalliagh Park. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, 13th June at 10.40am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake House Private From 10.00pm till 11.00am. Lenny's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU Altnagelvin c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

LIVINGSTON, Helen - 9th June 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 28 Station Road, Garvagh, dearly loved wife of David, loving mother of Eleanor and Clyde, mother-in-law of Emma, grandmother of Eloise, and youngest sister of Mary, Ann and the late John. Service of Thanksgiving in St. Paul’s Parish Church, Garvagh, on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to: St. Paul’s Parish Church Building Fund, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. House Private. Lovingly remembered by all the family.