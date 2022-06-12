Derry man drunk and a danger to himself

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A young Derry man, who pleaded guilty to a number of public order charges at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court has been given the Probation Act.
Caolan McCallion, (29) of Ardnamoyle Park, Derry pleaded guilty to charges that he was drunk and a danger to himself and others, using threatening and abusive behaviour, failing to give his name and address, and causing criminal damage to Carrick-on-Shannon garda station by spitting on the cell door numerous times, at a previous sitting.
The court heard that the defendant had written a letter of apology to the gardai and had €500 in court as compensation.
He had no previous convictions and had been down in the town on a stag night.
The court heard it was “out of character for the defendant”.
Judge Sandra Murphy gave the defendant the benefit of a section of the Probation Act that is technically a dismiss.
