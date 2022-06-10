Derry Death Notices - Friday, 10th June, 2022

BROWN (nee Cooper), Claire - 8th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvln Hospital, beloved wife of Dessie, loving mother of Gary and Kieran, dear mother-in-law of Clare, devoted grandmother of Aiden and Abigail, Loving Sister of Bridie, Harry, Lucy, Deborah, Geraldine and the late Kay, Jim, Goretti, Don and Tony. Funeral leaving her home 29 Castleview Park tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.20am to St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

BURRAGE (nee McCullagh) Evelyn - 9th June 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of Ron, 36 Coltrim Lane, Moneymore, much loved mother of Ian, Anne, Robin and Grace, a loving mother-in-law of Linda and Roger, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother and dearest sister of John and the late Sheila. Funeral service at her home on Sunday, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by burial in First Moneymore Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherfelt BT45 5PP.

COYLE (nee Clarke), Julie - 7th June 2022 - beloved wife of Gerry, loving mother of Emma and Conor, mother-in-law of Nicole, much loved grandmother of Lauren, cherished daughter of Veronica and Kevin and dear sister of Michelle, Jim, John and Kathy. House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

DOHERTY, Patsy - 8th June 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Sharon, 1 Beechwood Avenue, son of the late Michael and Gertie, loving father of Sinead and Patrick, much loved grandfather of Zara, Josh and Jade and a much loved brother and uncle. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LYLE B.E.M., Samuel James - 8th June 2022 - beloved husband of the late Annie, 337 Clooney Road, Ballykelly, loving father of Billy and Ann, much loved grandfather of Diane and dear brother of Kathleen, Andrew, Brenda, Stanley, David and the late Amelia, Marina, William and George. Funeral from his home today (Friday) at 2.25pm for service in St Canice’s Parish Church, Eglinton at 3.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Canice’s Parish Church (Hall Building Fund), C/o Canon Rev. Paul Hoey, 21 Main Street, Eglinton, BT47 3AB.

O’CONNELL, Cahir (Garvagh) - 9th June 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of John, Ursula (McKillop), Angela (Barry), Seamus and Eamonn. Son of the late Patrick and Brigid and dear brother of Fr. Seamus, Patrick, Mairéad (Mulholland), Gerard and the late Sean, Anne, Maíre, Phyllis, Betty, Therese and Martin. Funeral from his late residence, 1 Kilrea Road, on Sunday at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Craigavole. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mary Queen of Peace pray for him. Cahir’s wake will commence today (Friday) at 2.00pm. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Saint Vincent De Paul c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.