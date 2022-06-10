Search

10 Jun 2022

Teenager who took the wheel after friend's migraines was over the limit

Defence for the 18-year-old said it had been a 'distressing episode' for her.

Magherafelt teenager had taken the wheel after friend's migraines

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry teenager was over the limit when she drove her friend's car back from KFC after her friend began suffering from migraine, a court has heard.

Cara McLaughlin, of Beechgrove Heights, entered a guilty plea to driving with excess alcohol on her breath and having no licence or insurance at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old had been driving a car that approached a police vehicle checkpoint on the Castledawson Road, Magherafelt at around 3.00am on Sunday April 24 2022.

Police observed the vehicle enter the car park of Home Bargains, and activated blue lights and sirens to signal for the driver to stop.

The car travelled a further 200m before stalling, and police observed the defendant climbing out of the driver's seat and into the rear offside passenger seat.

Police noted the defendant's eyes were glazed, her speech was slurred and that there was a smell of alcohol, before she informed them she had no licence and no insurance.

Woman driving uninsured at 94mph showed 'complete and utter stupidity'

The 31-year-old had been driving a friend's car at the time.

The defendant blew a reading of 43mg in breath after being taken to custody in Antrim.

Defence for McLaughlin said the incident had been a 'distressing episode' for the teenager, who was then suffering difficulties 'within her family unit'.

The court heard the defendant had initially been a passenger while her friend drove to the KFC restaurant at Castledawson roundabout for the pair to get food.

Her friend then began to experience migraine symptoms and asked McLaughlin to drive home.

Judge Mullan disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of 12 months and issued fines totalling £425, alongside an offender's levy of £15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media