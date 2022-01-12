Derry still has North's highest Covid rate but number of positive cases are dropping

Covid rates in the Derry City & Strabane District Council area are still the highest in the North but the rate has significantly dropped off.

Figures from the Department of Health showed that while Derry still had the most cases per 100,000 people, there were signs that the recent trend of sharp rises was now beginning to tail off.

Derry City & Strabane District's rate for this week is 1817.9 per 100,000 – the biggest figure in the North but when compared to last week's rate of 4839.6, the signs are encouraging that the Covid-19 spike – thanks to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus – may be past its peak.

While this is encouraging, given that it was only two months ago that Derry's rate was at three figures and the lowest in the North, it may need future weeks to show continuing rate drops for restrictions to be eased.

The second-highest rate in the North this week was to be found at Mid Ulster who recorded 1763.0 cases per 100,000.

The lowest rate was at Ards & North Down (1171.2) with Causeway Coast & Glens not far behind (1172.2). The overall average figure for the North was 1473.7 per 100,000.

The BT48 postcode recorded 1918 positive cases for Covid-19 – giving a rate of 3167.6 per 100,000. The postcode of BT47 had 1522 people testing positive – a rate of 2450.1 per 100,000.

Occupancy of ICU beds at Altnagelvin Hospital saw 54.55 per cent of the unit's beds being occupied by Covid patients with 36.36 per cent of ICU beds being taken by non-Covid patients. The figure for unoccupied ICU beds was 9.09 per cent.

Regarding general bed occupancy at Altnagelvin, 12.54 per cent were Covid patients with non-Covid patients occupying 82.34 per cent.

The figure for patients awaiting admission was at 5.13 per cent with Altnagelvin running at 2.85 per cent over-capacity.