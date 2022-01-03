Derry Death Notices - Monday, 3rd January, 2022

HUTCHMAN, Edwin Alexander - 1st January 2022 (peacefully) at the Waterside Hospital, husband of Elizabeth (Betty), loving father of Blair and Alan, a dear father-in-law and a devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Funeral service in his late home, 19 Clements Court, Waterside at 11.00am today (Monday 3rd January 2022) followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished ,to the Waterside Hospital, c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.
McCOLGAN, Christine (née Sheerin) - 1st January 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved mother of Alan, Jackie and Jason, devoted grandmother of Justin, Keelin, Caitlin, Amy, Daniel, Rhianna, Brianna, Rhia, Jayla and Jason Junior and great-grandmother of Kyrah and Noah, a dear and loving sister, aunt and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home, 12 O’Casey Court, tomorrow (Tuesday 4th January) at 9:20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to current Covid-19 regulations and guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.
Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Chief Executive Dr Ian Humphreys: "There has never been a more pressing time to explore and understand public engagement with environmental issues."
Eight year old, Alicia Nash, held a toy appeal this festive period for the Children's Unit at Altnagelvin
Cllr Emmet Doyle: "Mental health services must be fully funded to support all those who require help throughout their lives."
