Man sustains fractured jaw in vicious Derry assault

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information about an in assault in the Creggan area of the city in which a man was seriously injured.
At approximately 10.00pm on St Stephen's Night, a 34-year-old male was assaulted in the Ballymagowan Avenue area by a group of up to five males.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw.
Appealing for witnesses, Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on reference number 1134 30/12/21."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
