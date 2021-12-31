Search

01 Jan 2022

Man sustains fractured jaw in vicious Derry assault

Victim being treated in hospital after being attacked by five men

PSNI

Reporter:

staff reporter

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information about an in assault in the Creggan area of the city in which a man was seriously injured.

At approximately 10.00pm on St Stephen's Night, a 34-year-old male was assaulted in the Ballymagowan Avenue area by a group of up to five males.

 The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to serious facial injuries, including a fractured jaw.

 Appealing for witnesses,  Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “We are appealing for any persons who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or who perhaps might have dash-cam footage to contact us on reference number 1134 30/12/21."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

