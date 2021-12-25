Derry Death Notices - Christmas Day, 25th December, 2021

BEIRNE, Dr Ailbe - 23rd December 2021, formerly of Shepherd’s Glen, Waterside, Derry, loving father of Ailbe, Caitriona, Fiona, Maeve, Eleanor, Sara, Deirdre, David and the late Gregory, father-in-law of Caroline, Bryan, Dara, Peter, Nick and Johnathan, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Adrian, Marcella and the late Laurence, Leonie and Patrick.House private please.Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Monday 27th December 2021 from 3.00pm – 6.00pm. His remains will then be removed to St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Requiem Mass will be celebrated there on Tuesday 28th at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines. The Mass will be streamed live via the church webcam via the link below.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HEGARTY, Annie (nee Boyd) - 24th December 2021, beloved wife of the late George, 20 Lilac Avenue, Limavady, loving mother of Rosemary, George-Patrick, Martin, Brigid, Maurice, Paul, Margaret, Alice, John, Simon, Mary and the late Joseph, Gerard and Bernadette, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Alice, Willie-John, Charlie and the late Brigid, Ellen, Thomas-James, Patrick, Maurice and William-John. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.20am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



POWER, Eilish (née McGlinchey), 24th. December 2021 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jackie, loving mother of Sean, Kevin, Stephen, Vincent, Elaine and Jacqueline, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and mother-in-law.Funeral leaving her home 63 Osborne Street on Monday the 27th inst. at 9:50am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.