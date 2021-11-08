Derry Death Notices - Monday, 8th November 2021

DONNELLY, Magdalen (née McDonnell) - 6th November 2021 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Care Home, Strabane(late of 10 Rockfield and former teacher at Longt Tower Primary School), beloved mother of Gráinne, Conor and Brendan, loving grandmother of Rachel, Jonathan, Sarah, Paulien, Molly, Lucy, Seth and the late Úna Grace and a dear and loving sister of Flora, Oliver and the late Gerry. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today (Monday 8th November) at 6:40pm to St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am tomorrow (Tuesday). Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

Viewing from 4:00pm until 6:40pm on Monday 8th November at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street, for those wishing to pay their respects to Magdalen.

HILLEN, Margaret (née Moran) - 6th November 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Charlie, loving mother of Therese, Charles and Daniel, devoted grandmother of Charlie Rose, Amy and Eoghan, a dear and loving sister, aunt and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home, 9 Celandine Court tomorrow )Tuesday 9th November) at 10:20am to the Immaculate Conception Church, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.



McDONELL, Doreen Mary (nee Chambers) - 6th November 2021 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, beloved wife of the late Maxwell, Widgon Lodge, Ballymacran, Myroe, Limavady, loving mother of Maxine and Iain, dear sister of Will and Jennifer, sister-in-law of Rita, Tony and Noel and a much loved aunt. House and funeral private please. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the RSPB, Belvoir Park Forest, Belfast, BT8 7QT.



PATTERSON, Kathleen (née Faulkner) – 6th November 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 91st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Rowley, 8 Rockbrook Road, Ballyronan, Magherafelt, dearly loved and devoted mother of Keith, Derek, Linda, Alan and Victor, loving mother-in-law of Valerie, Lorna, Robert, Elaine and Alison, also a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Walter, Benny and the late Pearly, Lowry, Bobby and Willie. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Monday 8th November) from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:15pm for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 1:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Calvary Free Presbyterian Youth Fellowship and NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Sadly missed and always loved by her children and their families.