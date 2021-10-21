Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 21st October, 2021

HALL, Fred - 20th October 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 75 Waterfoot Park (formerly of Tamworth, Staffordshire) in his 84th year, beloved husband of Gretta, cherished father of David, John, Linda and Stephen, father-in-law of Allister and the late Susan, adored grandfather of Jade and a much loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, today (Thursday) from 7.00pm. Funeral service will take place in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Friday) at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, c/o Treasurer, Mr S. J. Cochrane, 293 Clooney Road, Eglinton BT49 9JE.

MURPHY, June (née Rodgers) - 20th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Catherine, Joe, Donna, Annette, Peter and Laura, darling daughter of the late Peter and Mary Rodgers, devoted nana and great-nana to all her grandchildren, a dear and loving sister of Peter, Anne and Jackie, a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews and mother-in-law to Colum, Patricia, Neil, Steve, Leona and John. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 155 Ardnamoyle Park tomorrow (Friday 22nd October) at 10:20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

McDAID, Charles Oliver (Charlie) - 19th October 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Ashgrove Park, Altnagelvin, devoted and much-loved husband of Celine, loving father of Tessa, Joanne and Cahir, fond father-in-law of Declan, Saurav and Gemma, doting grandfather to Beibhinn, Charlie, Sadhbh, Katie, Muireann, Ethan, Lucia and Naomi, and dear brother of Mary, John, Patrick and Harry and the late Sadie, Kathleen and Jim. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Ardmore, tomorrow (Friday 22nd October) at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O'Brien & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today from 11.00am – 1.00pm and 5.00pm – 6.00pm. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.