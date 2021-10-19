Search

19/10/2021

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 19th October, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

John Gill

CAMPBELL, Patrick (Pat) - 18th October 2021 (peacefully) at Melmount Manor Care Home, Strabane, late of 12 Nualamont Drive), beloved son of the late Jean and Ted, loving brother of Sally, Vera, Freddy, Jim, Mary, Ed, Dolores, Ann, Dorothy and the late John, a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Thursday, 21st October at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church and cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

HANNIGAN, James - 17th October 2021, beloved husband of Kathleen, 28 St Francis Terrace, loving father of Pauline, Seamus, Oonagh, Kathryn and Liam, father-in-law of Domhnall Iain, Darren, Paddy and Lisa, much loved grandfather of Molly, Ben, Robyn, Rosie, Nora, Lottie and Meabh and dear brother of Lucy and the late Mary. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in St Mura’s Cemetery, Fahan. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live for the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to White Oaks Centre, Derryvane, Muff, Co Donegal. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

