Fifteen men in court charged with taking part in illegal Derry parades

Fifteen men have been sentenced at Derry Magistrate's Court for taking part in illegal republican and loyalists parades in the city.
Seven men were charged with taking part in an illegal dissident republican parade on Easter Monday, March 28, 2016.
Kevin Connolly Brady, 39, of Ballymagowan Avenue, Patrick Martin Doherty, 49, of Magowan Park, James Anthony Friel, 49, of Circular Road, Patrick Gallagher, 28, of Pinetrees, Gary Hayden, 49, of Tyrconnell Street, Paul Daniel McCallion, 50, of Elaghmore Park and Jude McCrory, 24, of Bishop Street, were all sentenced to two months in prison suspended for two years.
Eight men were then charged with taking part in an illegal loyalist parade on July 20, 2017.
They were James Bye, 43, of Rossdowney Avenue, Garth Hepburn, 25, of The Fountain, Philip Cloete, 63, of Sperrin Park, Kyle Thompson, 34, of The Fountain, Alan Gracie, 39, of The Fountain, Stephen McNamee, 48, of Killymore Road in Newtownstewart, Noel Logan, 33, of Nelson Drive and Stephen Brian North, 44, of Emerson Street were all fined £250.
