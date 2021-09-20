Search

20/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 20th September, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

BRESLIN, Kathleen (nee Harkin) - 19th September 2021, beloved wife of the late Davy, 12 Ballynagard Crescent, loving mother of Catherine, David, Elizabeth, Maria and the late Sean and devoted grandmother of Shauna, Darragh and Joseph. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CANNING, David -19th September 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved father of Noel, much loved son of John and Bernadette. loving brother of John , Gareth and Christopher. Funeral from his mother's house, 20 Ballymore Park, Creggan tomorrow (Tuesday ) at 9.20am to St Mary's, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery House strictly private. Family only. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Northlands Centre, c/o Sean Carr, Carr Family Funeral Directors 07751189051. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

WILSON, Kevin - 19th September 2021 (peacefully) at home, 4 Oak Park, Draperstown surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Bernie, devoted father of Adrian, Philip and Paul, loving father-in-law to Caroline, Amanda and Leanne and grandfather, son of the late Dermot and Margaret Wilson and brother of Pauline, Brendan, Patricia and the late Desmond, Declan, and Delores. Funeral from his late home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.30pm for one o’ clock Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown. Interment afterwards to Moneyneany Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and wider family circle. House strictly private. Family flowers only and donation in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish of Ballinascreen webcam. St. Pio, pray for him.

