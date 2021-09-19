Search

19/09/2021

Funeral to take place of Derry man killed in road crash

Pensioner died in collision between Muff and Quigley's Point

Reporter:

staff reporter

The funeral will take place today of the Derry pensioner who died in a road crash on main Derry to Moville Road last week.

Edward English, 84, from Culmore Road, died in a two-vehicle collision which occurred at Greenbank between Muff and Quigley's Point at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

Mr English was the sole occupant of one of the cars.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were both men aged in their 30s who were treated at the scene for injuries.

Mr English's Requiem Massl will take place this afternoon in Sacred Heart Church, Muff.

He was laid to rest immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

