Derry care worker charged with sexual assault of female mental health patient in his care

The man appeared at Derry courthouse.
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sexual assault charges against a female with a mental disorder who was in his care.
Ian McKeegan, 56, of Ivy Mead Court in the Waterside area of the city, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.
He faced a total of six charges of sexual assault by a care worker on a female with a mental disorder.
Two of the charges related to dates unknown between April 30 and June 12, 2019 and the other four charges relate to June 12, 2019.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
McKeegan said he did not wish to make any statement or call any witnesses at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 26 and released on bail.
