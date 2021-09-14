Search

14/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 14th September, 2021

Deaths in Donegal

ANDERSON, Alfred Edmond Hastings (Eddie) – 11th September 2021 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Home (formerly of 17A Scroggy Road, Limavady.), dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, a loving father of Judith, Andrew, Michael and father-in-law of Clover, a devoted frandfather and great-grandfather. A Funeral Service will take place in his home at 2.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday), followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be private. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle and friends.

GALLAGHER, Nadine -12th. September 2021 (suddenly) at her home, Cornshell Fields, loving mother of Aisling and Andrew, partner of Shane, beloved daughter of James and Katrina, step-daughter of Jim and Chanade, loving sister of Rachel, Oisin, Mischa, Caomhan, Amelia and Jonah, devoted aunt of Kayson and Caleb, dear granddaughter of Mickey, Ann and Mary. Funeral leaving 191 Carnhill tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus. have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

