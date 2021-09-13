Derry Death Notices - Monday, 13th September, 2021

TRACEY, Christine (nee Leitch0 -12th September 2021.(peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (RIP),beloved mother of Gerard, and David, a much loved grandmother of Aiden, Kian, and Zane, loving daughter of the late Griffith and Mary Leitch., dear sister of Marie, Donna, Pat, Carolyn, and the late Angela and Michael. Sadly, owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 32 Anderson Crescent, Derry on Wednesday at 10.35am for Requiem Mass at .00 in Church of The Immaculate Conception, Trench Road, followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside parish webcam https://youtube.com/WatersideParish. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
SHIELS, John (Jack) - 12th September, 2021 (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Magherafelt, in his 92nd year, dearly beloved husband of Evelyn, 49 Glenshane Road, Knockloughrim, loving and devoted father of William, Pamela and Darren, dear father-in-law of Mairead, Billy and Lynn and also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Monday) from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service in Curran Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2:00pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia NI payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by his wife, children and the entire family circle.
