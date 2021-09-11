Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 11th September, 2021

HYLANDS, Margaret - 9th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, much loved mother of Keith, Michelle, Zara, mother-in-law of Julie, Kevin and Billy, devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Aaron, Hannah, Hollie, Hope, also Jake and Jamie, dear sister of Solly and Jackie. Funeral service from her late home, 95 Drumachose Park, Limavady on Monday at 1.30pm for graveside service in Christ Church. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to WHSCT, Ward 32 and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21Aghanloo Ind Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle .



KYLE, Alexander - 9th September 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 73 Culnady Road, Upperlands, dearly beloved husband of Sharon and dear brother of Anne, John, Jayne and Keith. Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.30pm for a family service in Culnady Presbyterian Church followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard at 2.30pm where all are welcome. Service will be streamed to Culnady and Swatragh Presbyterian Church Facebook page. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Culnady Presbyterian Church, c/o James McMullan and Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.



MULLAN, Reverend Aidan - 9th September 2021 (peacefully) at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Centre, priest of the Derry Diocese and Administrator in St. Columba’s, Long Tower parish, beloved brother of John, Dermot (Mary), Brendan (Sophia Koufopoulou), Kevin (Margaret) Mullan, Rosemary Connolly (Brian), Monica Coll (Vivian). Removal from O'Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Home today (Saturday) at 10:45am to repose in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, from 12 noon until 2.30pm tomorrow (Sunday). Removal from Long Tower to repose in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh from 4.00pm on Sunday. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12.00 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment immediately afterwards at St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and Bishop of Derry, Dr. Donal McKeown, his brother priests in the Diocese of Derry, his parishioners in Long Tower and former parishes where he served and many friends.



McNERLIN, Sarah - 10th September 2021 (peacefully) at Rushall Nursing Home, much loved wife of the late Conolly, loving mother of Brian, Colin, Ann-Marie, Lynne and the late Donna, dear mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. Special Aunt of Dorothy. Funeral leaving her late home, 8 Drummond Park, Ballykelly tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.00pm for service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Arthritis Action and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21Aghanloo ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.



O'NEILL, Rose (Draperstown) - 9th September 2021 (peacefully) at Milesian Manor. RIP. th Beloved sister of Bernadette and the late Katie, Mary Joe and Joseph. Funeral tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.30pm in St Columba’s Church, Straw. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sister, nephew Seamus and nieces Kathleen and Christine. House strictly private.