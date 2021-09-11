Search

11/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 11th September, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

HYLANDS, Margaret - 9th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, much loved mother of Keith, Michelle, Zara, mother-in-law of Julie, Kevin and Billy, devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Aaron, Hannah, Hollie, Hope, also Jake and Jamie, dear sister of Solly and Jackie. Funeral service from her late home, 95 Drumachose Park, Limavady on Monday at 1.30pm for graveside service in Christ Church. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to WHSCT, Ward 32 and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21Aghanloo Ind Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle .


KYLE, Alexander - 9th September 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 73 Culnady Road, Upperlands, dearly beloved husband of Sharon and dear brother of Anne, John, Jayne and Keith. Funeral leaving his home tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.30pm for a family service in Culnady Presbyterian Church followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard at 2.30pm where all are welcome. Service will be streamed to Culnady and Swatragh Presbyterian Church Facebook page. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Culnady Presbyterian Church, c/o James McMullan and Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the entire family circle.


MULLAN, Reverend Aidan - 9th September 2021 (peacefully) at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Centre, priest of the Derry Diocese and Administrator in St. Columba’s, Long Tower parish, beloved brother of John, Dermot (Mary), Brendan (Sophia Koufopoulou), Kevin (Margaret) Mullan, Rosemary Connolly (Brian), Monica Coll (Vivian). Removal from O'Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Home today (Saturday) at 10:45am to repose in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, from 12 noon until 2.30pm tomorrow (Sunday). Removal from Long Tower to repose in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh from 4.00pm on Sunday. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12.00 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment immediately afterwards at St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and Bishop of Derry, Dr. Donal McKeown, his brother priests in the Diocese of Derry, his parishioners in Long Tower and former parishes where he served and many friends.


McNERLIN, Sarah - 10th September 2021 (peacefully) at Rushall Nursing Home, much loved wife of the late Conolly, loving mother of Brian, Colin, Ann-Marie, Lynne and the late Donna, dear mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. Special Aunt of Dorothy. Funeral leaving her late home, 8 Drummond Park, Ballykelly tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.00pm for service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Arthritis Action and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21Aghanloo ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.


O'NEILL, Rose (Draperstown) - 9th September 2021 (peacefully) at Milesian Manor. RIP. th Beloved sister of Bernadette and the late Katie, Mary Joe and Joseph. Funeral tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.30pm in St Columba’s Church, Straw. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sister, nephew Seamus and nieces Kathleen and Christine. House strictly private.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media