Round 3 fixtures announced for the Derry GAA championships

The fixtures were release on Friday night for Round 3 of the Derry football championships.
First named team will play at home, unless stated.
Thursday, September 23
JFC - Ardmore v Magilligan (7.30 in Celtic Park)
Friday, September 24
SFC - Claudy v Lavey (7.30 in Banagher)
JFC - Doire Colmcille v Ballerin (7.30 in Celtic Park)
IFC - Steelstown v Ballymaguigan (8.00 in Owenbeg)
Saturday, September 25
JFC - Drum v Moneymore (1.00)
IFC - Slaughtmanus v Castledawson (1.30)
IFC - Limavady v Lissan (2.00 in Owenbeg)
IFC - Doire Trasna v Greenlough (3.30)
SFC - Ballinascreen v Dungiven (3.30)
SFC - Swatragh v Slaughtneil (5.00)
SFC - Magherafelt v Glen (7.30 Owenbeg)
Sunday, September 26
IFC - Faughanvale v Glenullin (2.00)
SFC - Newbridge v Banagher (2.00)
IFC - Drumsurn v Glack (3.30)
SFC - Coleraine v Ballinderry (3.30)
SFC - Loup v Foreglen (5.00)
SFC - Bellaghy v Kilrea (5.00 in Owenbeg)
