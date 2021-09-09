Man arrested in Derry by police investigating activities of New IRA

A 49-years-old man was arrested in Derry this morning as part of a police investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
The man was detained during a search and arrest operation by officers from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, supported by policing colleagues in Derry City And Strabane District.
Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: "This arrest is a continued demonstration of our commitment to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and I would encourage anyone with information in relation to the New IRA to contact police."
The man was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.
More News
SDLP leader and Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, voted against the increase to National Insurance contributions in the House of Commons last night
SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan has organised a meeting with the Eglinton branch of Lloyds' Pharmacy after constituents raised concerns about the chemist's irregular opening hours
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.