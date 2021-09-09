Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 9th September, 2021

BACK, Josephine (nee Walker) - 7th September 2021 (peacefully) in Ward 42, Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 10 Hawthorne Terrace and Edenballymore Lodge Care Home. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late James, devoted mother of Joan, Peter and Shaun, admired mother-in-law of Trish and Jane, loving grandmother of Oliver, Rory and Patrick, dearest sister of the late Peter, Gertie and Nora. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Josephine's remains reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Friday) at 10:20am for 11:00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 4.00pm and 6.00pm today (Thursday). Josephine's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Our Lady Queen Of Heaven, intercede for her.



COLEMAN, Tony (Ardboe, Moneymore) - 8th September 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital. RIP. Much loved father of Mary Amanda and brother of Sean, Ann (Cargin), Philomena (Mcivor), Martina (Kelly) and late Francie (RIP). Funeral arrangements later. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner Teresa, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

LINTON, Wendy Joanne - 7th September 2021 (suddenly) at her home, 83 Canterbury Park, dearly loved daughter of Will and Thelma, 120 Moneysharvan Road, Maghera, much loved sister of Jonathan and Esther, a dear sster-in-law of Alison and much adored aunt of Emily and Robert. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Wendy's life will take place in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Sunday next, 12th September at 3.00pm (numbers are limited to social distancing), followed by burial in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard at 4.15pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Jabulani, Zimbabwe Orphan Care and Guide Dogs for the Blind, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.



McCLOSKEY, John (Flap) -7th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 48 Elmwood Terrace, Derry. Beloved son of the late Joe and Teresa (RIP), dearly loved by Ciara, his sons Caolan, Kevin, Eoghan and his daughter Brannagh, loving brother of Susan, Jim, Joe, his twin Michael (Froggy) Teresa, Paul, Paulette and the late Kieran (RIP). Reposing at 4 Cecilia’s Walk. Sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is for family only. Funeral from there on Saturday, 11th September, leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed at http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, in lieu to PIETA as per John’s chosen charity, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family and the extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, we put our trust in You.