Ferguson and Delargy selected as Derry Sinn Fein's new MLAs in Foyle

Ciara Ferguson, Sinn Fein's new MLA in the Foyle constituency along with Padraig Delargy.
Derry Sinn Fein have chosen Ciaran Ferguson and Padraig Delargy as their new MLAs for the Foyle constituency.
They were selected a party convention held in the Everglades Hotel tonight.
They will be co-opted on to the Assembly to replace outoing MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan who will stand down in the coming days.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.