07/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 7th September, 2021

John Gill

AUSTIN, Robert - 6th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Esther, loving father of William, Wendy, Michelle and Mark, father-in-law of Kim, Rachael and Sean and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House restricted to family and friends only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Robert’s funeral service will take place in his home, 17 Moyglass Place, Strathfoyle, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Room) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT48 6SB. ELLIOTT, Marc William - 4th September 4 2021 (suddenly), much loved son of Derek, precious grandson of Evelyn, Ian and Dessie, loving nephew of Richard, Theresa and the late Craig. Funeral service in his grandparents home, 42, Church Brae, Altnagelvin, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

HARKIN, Mary (née Monteith) - 5th September 2021 at University Hospital, Letterkenny. Beloved wife of Charlie, loving mother of Mary, Colm, Louise, Frances, Joe, Barry, Bernadette, Eamon, Charlene and the late Sean, much loved grandmother and great -grandmother, eloved daughter of the late Joe and Lily, sister of Ann, Elizabeth and the late Margo (formally of Lecky Road). Funeral from her home, 81 Amelia Court tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11.15am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 12.noon. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Tamnaherin. Funeral Mass can be viewed https://churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-ballymagroarty. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Family time only 10.00pm to 10.00am. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

