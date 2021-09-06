Search

06/09/2021

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 6th September, 2021

Obituaries

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Derry Now

BURKE, Sean - 4th September 2021 (peacefully) at his home. May he rest in peace. Late of 22 Bar Cregg, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Mary Clare, loving father of Elaine and Sinead and much loved father-in-law of Sean and Quintin. Devoted grandfather to Leon, Conor, Eoin and Fintan. Loving brother of Anne Connolly and brother-in-law of Francie. Sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic, the wake at the family home is for family and friends. Funeral from his late residence tomorrow (Tuesday),  leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Claudy, Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via St Patricks Church webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/saint-patricks-claudy Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Marie Curie or Foyle Hospicem c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving family and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for him.


KELLY, Rosemary (nee Holland) - 4th September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Gary, loving mother of Alan, Samantha, Aaron, and Jason, step-mother of Gary, dear daughter of the late Mabel (and much loved daughter of Helen), sister of Karen, Elizabeth, Lorraine, Helena, and Victor. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 3 Alexander Terrace, Waterside, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.30pm for service at 1.00pm in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to: Cancer Research UK. 19 Ferryquay Street, BT48 6JB.


O'DOCHARTAIGH, Fionbarra - 5th September 2021 at Foyle Hospice. Beloved son of the Late Harry and Mary Ellen O'Doherty, Dear brother of Anna, Breege, Mary Kate, pearse, twin of Deirdre, Kevin, David and the late Pat Leo, much loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Fionbarra willl reposing at his home, 15 Crawford Square from 3.00pm on today (Monday). Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 10.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.htm.l Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.

