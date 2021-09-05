Glen off to winning start at home to Bellaghy

Malachy O'Rourke got his Glen championship tenure off to a winning start with a 0-13 to 0-8 win over Bellaghy on Sunday afternoon at Watty Graham Park.

Ethan Doherty put in a powerful performance with three points from wing back, but the Watties - who won all 11 of their own kick-outs - were wasteful in front of the posts.

Glen were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead when Ciaran McFaul was shown a 15th minute black card.

Lee Brady and Damon Gallagher hit Bellaghy points during that spell, but it was Glen who pushed into a 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

Conleth McShane battled hard for the Tones, with his runs through the centre, but with Conor Glass filtering back, they never looked like engineering a goal chance.

Tallon and Gunning added scores as Glen went 0-10 to 0-7 ahead at the second water break and on their way to victory.

GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Michael Warnock; Ethan Doherty (0-3), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Tiarnan Flanagan; Conor Glass, Declan McCusker; Conleth McGuckian; Conor Convery (0-1), Stevie O'Hara (0-1), Conor McDevitt; Paul Gunning (0-4, 2f), Danny Tallon (0-3, 2f, 1m)

SUBS: Eunan Mulholland for S O'Hara (60), Tiernan Higgins for C McDevitt (INJ 60)

BLACK CARD: C McFaul (15)

BELLAGHY: Daire McErlean; Ronan McFaul, James Diamond; Dean Martin; Declan Brown, Ryan Lee, Lee Brady (0-1); Conleth McShane, Kealan Friel; Oisin McErlean, Eoghan Brown, Declan Cassidy; Charlie Diamond (0-2f), Damon Gallagher (0-3, 2f), Paul Cassidy (0-1)

SUBS: Ruairi McElwee (0-1f) for O McErlean (44), Lorcan Spier for C Diamond (49), Conan Milne for R McFaul (49), Chrissy Downey for D Cassidy (52), Oisin McClafferty for R Lee (61)

YELLOW CARDS: E Brown (19), O McErlean (43), R Lee (41), K Friel (53), D Brown (59)

REF: Kieran O'Connor (Slaughtmanus)