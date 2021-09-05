Glen off to winning start at home to Bellaghy

Ethan Doherty scored three points from wing back. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Malachy O'Rourke got his Glen championship tenure off to a winning start with a 0-13 to 0-8 win over Bellaghy on Sunday afternoon at Watty Graham Park.
Ethan Doherty put in a powerful performance with three points from wing back, but the Watties - who won all 11 of their own kick-outs - were wasteful in front of the posts.
Glen were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead when Ciaran McFaul was shown a 15th minute black card.
Lee Brady and Damon Gallagher hit Bellaghy points during that spell, but it was Glen who pushed into a 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead.
Conleth McShane battled hard for the Tones, with his runs through the centre, but with Conor Glass filtering back, they never looked like engineering a goal chance.
Tallon and Gunning added scores as Glen went 0-10 to 0-7 ahead at the second water break and on their way to victory.
GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville, Michael Warnock; Ethan Doherty (0-3), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Tiarnan Flanagan; Conor Glass, Declan McCusker; Conleth McGuckian; Conor Convery (0-1), Stevie O'Hara (0-1), Conor McDevitt; Paul Gunning (0-4, 2f), Danny Tallon (0-3, 2f, 1m)
SUBS: Eunan Mulholland for S O'Hara (60), Tiernan Higgins for C McDevitt (INJ 60)
BLACK CARD: C McFaul (15)
BELLAGHY: Daire McErlean; Ronan McFaul, James Diamond; Dean Martin; Declan Brown, Ryan Lee, Lee Brady (0-1); Conleth McShane, Kealan Friel; Oisin McErlean, Eoghan Brown, Declan Cassidy; Charlie Diamond (0-2f), Damon Gallagher (0-3, 2f), Paul Cassidy (0-1)
SUBS: Ruairi McElwee (0-1f) for O McErlean (44), Lorcan Spier for C Diamond (49), Conan Milne for R McFaul (49), Chrissy Downey for D Cassidy (52), Oisin McClafferty for R Lee (61)
YELLOW CARDS: E Brown (19), O McErlean (43), R Lee (41), K Friel (53), D Brown (59)
REF: Kieran O'Connor (Slaughtmanus)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.