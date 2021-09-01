Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 1st September, 2021

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 5
McELWEE, Christopher (Chrissy) - 31st August 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, 123 Carrowclare Road, Limavady. Much loved son of Lizzie, dear brother of Dessie and dear brother in law of Donna. Funeral service in St John's Parish Church, Myroe tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.30pm followed by burial in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church graveyard. Please practice social distancing. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.
YOUNG, Rose (nee McKay), Ballymaguiga) - 30th August 2021, RIP, beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Anthony, Joseph, Geraldine, Martin, late Michelle, dear sister of Sean, Anna, and Charlie. Funeral from her home, 233 Shore Road, Ballyronan tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea, Newbridge.Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughter, daughters in law Geraldine and Adenair, grandchildren Chloe and Lewis, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private, Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.