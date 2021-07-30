Derry Death Notices - Friday, 30th July, 2021

BOYLE, Hugh - 27 July, 2021 at his home, 74 Fountain Hill, loving father of Chloé, beloved son of Patrick and the late Mary, loving brother of Elaine, Paddy, John and Joanne and a dear and loving uncle. Hugh will be reposing at Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home today (Friday) from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home tomorrow at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore, for Requiem mMass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



HOLMES, Christine (nee Allen) -27th July, 2021, loving mother of Tammy, much loved grandmother of Jordan, Kalvin and the late Christina and dear sister of Terry, Georgina, Fiona, Edward, Charmaine, Elizabeth and the late Trevor. Funeral service at her home, 21 Auglish Court, tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



MORROW, Margaret Kathleen (née Millen) - 26th July, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 60 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, Margaret Kathleen, dearly loved wife of the late Cecil, devoted mother of Angela, Clive and Richard, loving mother-in-law of Ben and Nicola, precious grandmother of Lucy, Henry, Peter, Daniel, Jonathan, Sam and Libby and a much loved sister of Eleanor, William, Harry, Hester, Gladys and Christine. House private. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.30pm to Maghera Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm (numbers are limited due to cCovid restrictions), followed by a private burial in the adjoining churchyard. The service will be livestreamed on Maghera Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maghera Presbyterian Church P.W. and Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

McCLOSKEY, Sarah (nee McElmoyle) - 28th July, 2021 (peaacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May she rest in peace. Late of 725 Feeny Road, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (RIP), loving mother of Annie , John James and Sheena, devoted grandmother of Brandan, Bonnie, Jamie-Leigh and Darcie. dear mother-in-law of Jackie and Del. Loved dearly by her sisters and brothers. Reposing at her late residence. Ffuneral from there tomorrow (Saturday), leaving at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Banagher (can be viewed on Banagher parish webcam at https://www.banagherparish.com/). Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to WHSCT Renal Unit Altnagelvin, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and the extended family circle.