23/07/2021

Employment: Local company looking for new sale staff

Positions in Burt and Letterkenny

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Are you passionate about Sales? Do you want to become part of the Northwest's leading electrical retailer?

Euronics Callaghans Electrical are looking for staff at their Letterkenny and Burt outlets.

Job Types Available: Full-time, Part-Time, Permanent, Flexi-Contract

The person:

Candidates should have a keen interest in Customer Service
This position is best suited to a motivated, energetic and enthusiastic person with a strong sales ability
Someone who is goal driven, ambitious and has a hunger to succeed.
Capable of working on their own initiative.
A 'can do' attitude.
Previous experience is not essential as training will be given.
Responsibilities and Duties

Advising and serving customers
Processing payments
Assisting customers in order to help find and source what they need
The range of products will include all White Goods and Brown Goods
Handling service calls
Providing customers with information on pricing and product availability
Job Types:

Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Position 1: Burt Store 40Hrs

Position 2: Letterkenny Store 24Hrs +

Position 3 : Burt Store 24 Hrs +

Position 4: Letterkenny Store 6Hr Flexi Contract

Industry: Retail

Benefits:

On-site parking
Staff Discounts
In House Bonuses
Yearly Salary Review
Salary: €11.00 per hour


Please contact Lisa on lisacrampsie602@hotmail.com or call 074 91 28631

