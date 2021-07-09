Derry manager Rory Gallagher names his side for championship clash

Rory Gallagher has named his team for Sunday's Ulster SFC clash. (Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)
Rory Gallagher has named his starting team for Sunday's Ulster SFC clash with Donegal in Ballybofey (4.00).
Brendan Rogers is listed at number three for a first start since Derry's win over Cavan.
The only other change from the NFL Final win over Offaly sees a return for Paul Cassidy at the expense of Oisin McWilliams.
Twelve of the team are set to start all six games so far this season as Derry bid to win an Ulster championship game for the first time since 2015.
Rory Gallagher handed eight championship debuts in last year's defeat to Armagh.
Of the current panel, Connlan Bradley, Declan Cassidy, Conor McCluskey, Ronan McFaul, Conleth McShane and Ben McCarron have yet to taste championship action.
DERRY: Odhrán Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue (Capt.), Brendan Rogers, Paudi McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy, Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy
SUBS: TBA
DONEGAL: TBA
