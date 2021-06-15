50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday to be commemorated around the world

Cities around the world are being invited to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday murders.

Thirteen innocent civil rights protestors were shot dead by British paratroopers on Sunday, Janujary 30, 1972 with a 14th dying some time later from his injuries. Fourteen people were also injured.

An inquiry by Lord Saville found those killed and injured were innocent which led to British Prime Minister, David Cameron, issuing a public apology.

Speaking at the launch of 50th anniversary programme of events in Guildhall Square today – 11 years to the day Lord Saville announced his findings – Tony Doherty, from the Bloody Sunday Trust, said a 'very exciting' series of events were being put together.

He said: “Events will be based in the city. There will be events nationally, throughout the island. At the core of the anniversary will be the dedication to those murdered on the day.

“We expect to have a national figure deliver the annual lecture. We expect the service at the Bloody Sunday monument on the Sunday morning to be a huge event for the city and we are also going to mark the exact time the shootings began, 4.10pm.

“A number of commemorative events will take place in the Bogside and the city centre, as well as a number of commemorative concerts. “

He concluded: “We will also be asking people in other cities throughout the world to mark the occasion in their own way on the anniversary itself.”