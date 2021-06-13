Concern after drug packages found in garden of Derry home

Parents urged to warn children of dangers of lifting packages in the street

Concern after drug packages found in garden of Derry home

Two of the packages discovered in a garden home in the greater Shantallow and Galliagh areas.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Parents in the greater Shantallow and Galliagh areas of Derry are being urged to warn their children about the dangers of lifting packages in the street that may contain drugs.  

The call comes from Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Sandra Duffy, who was speaking after residents found a number of packages of drugs and suspected cannabis-based sweets hidden in a local garden. 

 Councillor Duffy  said “I was contacted by a constituent who asked me to put out a public warning through the media that these packages were found in a local garden.  

“One was a large packet containing tablets  and other suspected cannabis-based sweets, I understand that this has been reported to the PSNI and the packages handed over. 

“They had genuine concerns a child would have found them or that someone’s pet would eat them and cause harm to the animal.   

“Sadly in 2021,  it’s not unusual for such packages to be found on our city’s streets, with this in mind I think it is very important that parents tell their children not to lift these packages and  explain about how dangerous they can be and the same warning for pet owners to be on the alert.”

