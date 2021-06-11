Limerick senior footballers confirm side for league semi final with Derry

Limerick manager Billy Lee has named his side to take on Derry in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on Saturday (4.00).

The side is captained once more by goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan with All-Star nominee from last season Iain Corbett once more at centre back.

O'Sullivan, Sean O'Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan and David Treacy started and finished all three games to date.

The high scoring and in form Danny Neville and Hugh Bourke will once again be tasked with taking the challenge to Derry.

Limerick beat Tipperary in their opening game and after losing to Offaly in Tullamore bounced back to hit 2-19 to see off Wicklow.

Derry beat Limerick in 2019 to clinch promotion from Division 4.

LIMERICK: Donal Ó Sullivan; Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan; Robert Childs, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Cian Sheehan, Brian Donovan, Adrian Enright; Danny Neville, Cillian Fahy, Hugh Bourke

SUBS: Aaron O'Sullivan, Dave Connolly, Paul Maher, Tony McCarthy, Killian Ryan, Josh Ryan, Tommy Griffin, Seamus O'Carroll, Pádraig De Brún, Robbie Burke, Peter Nash