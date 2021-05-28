Planned 'emergency rally' cancelled as Derry crisis service awarded £66,000

An 'emergency rally' planned for Derry city centre tomorrow afternoon has been cancelled after the Health Minister announced he would provide £66,000 of further funding for the city's Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS).

Robin Swann had come under pressure to provide further finances for the service which operates out of the Holywell Building on Bishop Street. It would have been forced to close its doors on June 15 next if funding had not been renewed.

Tomorrow's rally, scheduled to take place in Guildhall Square, had been organised to call on the Stormont Executive to take responsibility for protecting the service.

Confirming it had been cancelled, People Before Profit councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Shaun Harkin, said the announcement of further funding had come as a result of the 'people power' campaign led by CCIS workers, mental health service users and advocates, concerned residents, trade unionists, students and many others.

He added: “Without the emergency campaign to save the service, Derry's suicide prevention service would have been closed on June 15.

“The Stormont Executive up until now had ignored the demand from Derry to protect the service.

“Service users would have been abandoned. This would have sent a terrible message to the people of Derry and set an awful precedent at a time when many people are facing multiple challenges.

“While we very much welcome the funding announcement, the campaign calls for long-term core funding. We cannot arrive back in a similar situation in another six months.”

He concluded: “There is a clear lesson that people power campaigning is absolutely crucial. It's the only way we will be able to defend public services and win the changes communities deserve."