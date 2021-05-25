Creggan 'death riding' needs to stop before someone is killed

Contact
Councillor Tina Burke the scene of one of the so-called 'death riding' incidents.
'Death riding' needs to stop in the Creggan area of Derry before someone is killed, a local councillor has said.
Sinn Fein's Tina Burke was speaking after a spate of incidents over the weekend.
She said: “In recent weeks I received a number of calls from people living in the Creggan area very concerned about the antics of 'death riders.'
“We are very lucky we are not dealing with people ending up with serious injuries or a fatality here.
“There has been damage caused to the green space on the roundabout and I have been in contact with the Housing Executive and the council to put it back to its proper state.”
Cllr Burke concluded: “I would appeal for anyone with information on the culprits to bring it forward immediately as those involved in this death riding and terrorising the community need to be brought before the courts.”
Mayor Brian Tierney and Lilian Seenoi Barr from the North West Migrants Forum 'taking the knee' at this afternoon's vigil in Guildhall Square on the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.
