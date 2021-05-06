Derry release new home jersey for 2021 season

Contact
Derry's new home jersey
Derry GAA have launched their new home jersey for 2021.
Supplied by O'Neill's, the new jersey is on sale on their website.
The style is close to their 1987 Ulster championship winning jersey, with a V neck.
It is again sponsored by local business H&A Mechanical Services, the county's main sponsor since 2016.
The names of the clubs are sublimated into the red stripe.
The back of the jersey.
O'Neills have also released a new black goalkeeper jersey.
Derry open their inter-county season on Sunday, with their hurlers travelling to Castlebar (3.00) to take on Mayo.
