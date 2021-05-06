Contact

Derry release new home jersey for 2021 season

Names of county's clubs sublimated in the red band

Derry's new home jersey

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry GAA have launched their new home jersey for 2021.

Supplied by O'Neill's, the new jersey is on sale on their website.

The style is close to their 1987 Ulster championship winning jersey, with a V neck.

It is again sponsored by local business H&A Mechanical Services, the county's  main sponsor since 2016.

The names of the clubs are sublimated into the red stripe.


The back of the jersey.

O'Neills have also released a new black goalkeeper jersey.

Derry open their inter-county season on Sunday, with their hurlers travelling to Castlebar (3.00) to take on Mayo.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


