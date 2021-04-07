Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

£3m investment will see improvements carried out on houses in Creggan area of Derry

Housing Executive to carry out work at Creggan Heights properties

£3m investment will see improvements carried out on houses in Creggan area of Derry

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan and Councillor Tina Burke pictured at Creggan Heights.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Improvements costing an estimated £3m are to be carried out on 110 houses in the Creggan area of Derry.

The work will be carried on Housing Executive properties at Creggan Heights.

Local Sinn Fein representatives, MLA Karen Mullan and councillors Tina Burke and Patricia Logue, met with Housing Executive managers this week to discuss the need for improvements in Creggan.

Ms Mullan said they were pleased to receive confirmation during the meeting that the work is to begin at Creggan Heights.

“The Housing Executive have told us that this is a flagship project for them and will see an investment of nearly £3million,” she said.

“These residents have had to endure many years of dampness and other defects, this scheme will now rectify those.

“As part of our campaign we carried out an online survey with local residents asking them to detail housing issues they were facing and we thank them all for taking part.

“We presented their issues to the Director of Asset management who has agreed to come to the area at a future date and engage directly with residents,” added Ms Mullan.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie