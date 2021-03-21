Derry Death Notices - Sunday, March 21, 2021

McINTYRE, Edmond (Ned) - 20th March 2021 (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Madeleine, 83 Bracken Park, loving father of Eddie, Paul and Danielle, a much loved grandfather, darling son of James and Sadie and a dear brother, brother-in-law and son-in-law. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Joseph's Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McWILLIAMS, Paul - 21st March 2021, beloved husband of Kathleen, 22 Iona Park, loving father of Keith, Theresa, Paula, Nichola, Katrina and the late Patrick Pio, grandfather of Jodie-Leigh, Alan, Emma-Jayne, Jack, Angel and Lennon and dear father-in-law of Barney and John. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St Padre Pio, intercede for him.

GURNEY, Kathleen (nee Tolson) - 20th March, 2021, beloved wife of Jim, 21 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Katrina, Rachael and Kit and much loved grandmother of Jessie, Sophie, Emma and Ethan. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE.