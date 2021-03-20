Derry Death Notices - Saturday, March 20, 2021

DUDDY, William Andrew Thomas (Andy) - 18th March 2021, late of 65 Milltown View, beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Gary, Scott, Craig and Glenda. A dear father-in-law of Graeme and a devoted granda of Brandon, Logan, Payton and Hannah. Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Altnagelvin Hospital I.C.U. Department or Glendermott Parish Church, c/o The Parish Office, Church Brae. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.



McCLOSKEY, Michael (Mickey Roe) - 19th March 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 16, Columba Park, Foreglen, Dungiven. Beloved son of the late Barney and Annie, loving brother of the late Anna (Hasson), Barney, Mary (Hoga), Kitty (Feeney), twin brother Willie and Noreen (Devine). RIP. Will be sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Wishy, wide family circle and his many friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Please follow current covid guidelines in relation to the wake and funeral.

O'DONNELL, Benny - 18th March, 2021 (suddenly), late of 37 Campion Court. May he rest in peace. Soulmate of Annemarie, devoted son of the late Paddy and Bridget, loving brother of Deirdre, Eamonn, Agnes and Michael, a much loved uncle, great-uncle and friend. Sadly,due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass being streamed live tomorrow (Sunday 21st March) at 12 noon via https://youtube.com/c/WatersideParish. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Park, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.