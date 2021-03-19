Derry Death Notices - Friday, March 19, 2021

McKENNA, Noel (Moneyneena) - 17th March 2021 (RIP),. late of 11 Moneyneena Road. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Catriona (McCann), Jackie (McCullagh) and Mary (Mullan), dear brother of Terence, Clifford and the late Patsy (Heron). Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Holy Rosary Church, Ballinascreen (Draperstown) (churchservices.tv) tomorrow (Saturday 20th March) at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons in law John, Jim Jo and Eoin, grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private. Fr Madden will say a Rosary for Noel at 8.00pm tonight (Friday) via webcam as above.

O'NEILL, Douglas (Dougie) - 18th March, 2021, 162 Carrowclare Road, Myroe, Limavady. Much loved husband of Blanche, dear father of John, David and Richard also a dear father-in-law and grandfather. Sadly, due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.



PORTER, Damien - 17th March 2021. Beloved husband of the late Isobel, formerly of Oakfield Avenue, Derry, dear partner of Patricia Fielding and loving father of Paul, Catrina and Carolann and a much loved grandfather. House strictly private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



QUIGLEY, Kevin (Mags) - 16th. March 2021 (suddenly) at his home, late of Dunkeld Avenue, formerly of Greenwalk Creggan. Beloved husband of Bridie, loving father of Breifne, Caoileann and Tiarnan, a dear brother to all his brothers and sisters and much beloved uncle and great-uncle. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



RAMSAY, Donal - 17th March 2021, formerly of Marlborough Terrace and Virgina Court. Beloved partner of the late Iris Johnston, loving father of Mary, much loved grandfather of Catherine, Seany and Aisling and dear brother of James, Kathleen and the late Jackie and Eithne. House private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



TAYLOR, Noel - 18th March, 2021, late of 149 Lettershandoney. Beloved son of the late John and Mary, loving brother of John, Edward and the late William and a much loved uncle. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.