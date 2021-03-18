Derry Death Notices - Thursday, March 18, 2021

Contact
NIXON, Mary (nee Duffy) - 16th March 2021, wife of John, 14 Mangan Court, Ballymagroarty, loving mother of Donna, Thomas, Christopher, Marietta, Adrian and the late John and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Sadly, house private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
PORTER, Damian - 17th March 2021, beloved husband of the late Isobel, formerly of Oakfield Avenue, Derry, dear partner of Patricia Fielding and loving father of Paul, Catrina and Carolann and a much loved grandfather. House strictly private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
